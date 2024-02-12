EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

AMD traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.35. 16,498,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,218,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

