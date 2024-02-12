EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Cut by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,548. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.47 and a 12 month high of $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.13.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

