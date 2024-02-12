Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.69.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,201. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.83. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.56.

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

