Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 29th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ENGH traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.74. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$27.51 and a twelve month high of C$44.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enghouse Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840,350.00. Also, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. 22.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading

