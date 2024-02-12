Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$36.01. 6,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.74. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud acquired 50,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840,350.00. In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840,350.00. Corporate insiders own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

