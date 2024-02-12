Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Entegris were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $126.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.