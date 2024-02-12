Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 8.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 91,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 199,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 21.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$22.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

