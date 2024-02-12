Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

