ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,715,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

