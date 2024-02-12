ESL Trust Services LLC Has $49.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $636,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,539,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $505.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $505.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

