Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.86. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.
About Esports Entertainment Group
