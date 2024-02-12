Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.86. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

