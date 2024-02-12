ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.53% of ESSA Pharma worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

