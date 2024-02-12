EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 7.8% Higher

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 534,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,611,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The company has a market cap of $772.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

