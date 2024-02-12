Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a growth of 419.0% from the January 15th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 38,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,691. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

