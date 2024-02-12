Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a growth of 419.0% from the January 15th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.