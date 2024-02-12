ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Down 48.8% in January

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

