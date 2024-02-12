Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $103.01. 9,132,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,880,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.