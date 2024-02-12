EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.40

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 149239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 503,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

