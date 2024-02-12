FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FAT Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

