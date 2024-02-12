FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 2,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

