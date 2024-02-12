Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,571,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 940% from the previous session’s volume of 151,129 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $54.92.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after buying an additional 652,640 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $10,414,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

