Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.98

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 26015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

