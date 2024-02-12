Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.57

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 29294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

