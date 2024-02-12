Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.05

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 105468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

