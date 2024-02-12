Financial Survey: American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Strategic Investment and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Strategic Investment currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.26 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.36 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.62 million 5.95 $21.10 million $1.26 30.97

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

