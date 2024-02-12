Financial Survey: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) vs. Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.40%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -3.42% 10.26% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

