Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNCH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

