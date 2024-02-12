Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Finning International

Finning International Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

FTT traded up C$0.52 on Monday, hitting C$38.01. The company had a trading volume of 241,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,564. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$31.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.