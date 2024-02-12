Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

Finning International Stock Up 3.1 %

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International stock opened at C$37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

