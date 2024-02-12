Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 351.6% in January

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNWD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finward Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Finward Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.