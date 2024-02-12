Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 351.6% in January

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FNWD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.54.
Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Finward Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
