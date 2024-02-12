First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE FAF traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $60.33. 426,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,662. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

