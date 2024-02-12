First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.05.

FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.35.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

