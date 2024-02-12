First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.