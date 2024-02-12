First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
