First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 16,153 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 281,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,624. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

