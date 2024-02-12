First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 209,367 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,367 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after buying an additional 264,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 324,359 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. 658,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,132. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

