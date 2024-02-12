First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 7,475 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

TPHE traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.63. 16,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

