First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after buying an additional 1,093,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after acquiring an additional 936,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,285,000 after acquiring an additional 849,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 812,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.