First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,590. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

