First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 672.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,046.9% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 443,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 723,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

