First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after buying an additional 350,382 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 429,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,661. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.