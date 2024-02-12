First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $460.37. 3,172,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,258. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.33. The stock has a market cap of $368.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

