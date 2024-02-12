First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,081. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

