First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,407 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.98% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 773.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

TBF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 140,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

