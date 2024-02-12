First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 8,661 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.07% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.70. 521,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 8.62%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

