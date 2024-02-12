First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. 2,665,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

