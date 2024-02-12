First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 102,151 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,094,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,587.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 306,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. 752,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

