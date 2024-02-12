First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 15,381 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. 866,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.