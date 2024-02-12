First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,975. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

