First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,975. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
