First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 430.2% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $56.70.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.