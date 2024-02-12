First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.32

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 3574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2087 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.