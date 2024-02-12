First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.32

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 3574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2087 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.