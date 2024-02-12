First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTQI opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTQI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.