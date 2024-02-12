First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
FTQI opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.41.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
